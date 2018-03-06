20-year-old man sues Dick’s, Walmart over new gun policies

FILE - This Thursday, March 1, 2018, file photo shows a Dick's Sporting Goods sign at one of their stores. A 20-year-old man in southern Oregon has filed a lawsuit against Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart after he says they refused to sell him a rifle. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle.

Dick’s and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre.

The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.

Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tyler Watson’s lawsuit filed Monday claims he faced age discrimination from Dick’s and Walmart. The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed over the new gun policies.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the retailer will defend its new policy. A representative from Dick’s hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

