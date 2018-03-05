‘Trick or Treat Day’ debate: Should Halloween festivities be held on weekends?

(WFLA/WTNH) — A big debate about when kids should Trick or Treat has sparked a reaction from many online.

The movement to move trick-or-treating to a Saturday began in Connecticut, but it has controversially spread to other towns across the country.

The debate started as a way to help teachers and parents who are tired of having Halloween festivities during the week.

The idea is to make trick-or-treating uniform across the state, regardless of which weekday the actual holiday falls on.

“Last Saturday of the month you get the kids in and out early and by the time it’s time for adults to go out at night they are already off the streets,” said movement activist Jay Raven.

If “Trick or Treat Day” became a reality, we would observe Halloween festivities on the last Saturday of October.

This wouldn’t be a replacement for the ghostly holiday, it would just become the designated day to collect and give out candy.

Some lawmakers and parents say the change of schedule would make it a bit easier for kids.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee will debate this proposal on Monday morning in Hartford.

