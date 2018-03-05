Strong wind shift fans previously contained, 220-acre brush fire in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong shift in wind fanned a previously contained brush fire in Highlands County on Monday.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the 220-acre fire was caused by an unauthorized burn on Saturday.

The wind shift occurred on Monday around 2 p.m. while firefighters were mopping up.

The fire is burning toward Moon Ranch Road, just west of the Sebring Regional Airport.

Structure protection was established by Highlands County Fire Service and various volunteer fire departments, saving the four homes.

The fire is now 40 percent contained.

Firefighters are now establishing and securing bulldozer containment lines in preparation for another forecasted wind shift.