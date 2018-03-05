Stoneman Douglas boys hockey team surprised with Stanley Cup visit

Published:

SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school boys hockey team won the state championship while still reeling from the loss of classmates and teachers in the shooting massacre on Feb. 14.

However, the team was all smiles on Monday during an incredible surprise.

The team got to practice at the BB&T Center, home of the Florida Panthers.

They also got the chance to hold the NHL’s greatest prize, the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers brought out the coveted cup and the teens took turns lifting it up.

The boys varsity team will head to nationals later in March.

