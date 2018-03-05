Indiana officers honor slain deputy shot during chase

Law enforcement officers honor Indiana Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett as his body is moved from the hospital to the medical examiner's office.
This photo provided by Indiana State Police shows John D. Baldwin Sr. Police say 28-year-old John D. Baldwin Jr., his 55-year-old father, John Baldwin Sr., and 21-year-old Anthony Bumgarht were arrested following Friday, March 2, 2018 shooting of a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy. The male deputy, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital.( Indiana State Police via AP)

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) – Dozens of police officers have saluted the flag-draped body of a slain central Indiana sheriff’s deputy as it was taken from a hospital to a coroner’s office.

Scores of police vehicles and motorcycles escorted the hearse carrying Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett’s body Monday morning from St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to the Marion County coroner’s office.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen announced on Facebook early Monday that the married father of two young children had died. He was shot Friday during a chase in Lebanon, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, and he was kept alive so his organs could be donated.

A 21-year-old man is jailed on a preliminary murder charge in Pickett’s killing.

