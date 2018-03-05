Select Tampa Bay area Walmarts offering $10 gift card when you donate blood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Select Walmart stores are serving our community by hosting blood drives where donors can give life by donating blood and get a $10 Walmart Gift Card.

Walmart is teaming up with OneBlood for the March Madness Blood Drive.

Participating Walmart stores will also give donors a free wellness checkup which includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Select Walmart locations will be participating in the blood drive from March 5 through March 26.

Find locations and make appointments here.

For more information, call 1-888-936-6283.

