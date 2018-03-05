Polk sheriff: Knife-wielding suspect dead after being shot by deputy

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a man is dead after being shot by a deputy in Lakeland.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, detectives were in south Lakeland in an area that had recently seen an increase in vehicular burglaries. While the detectives were there, they noticed a car driving erratically nearby and started following it.

Deputies say the suspect eventually got out and started running toward a swampy area. At some point, Sheriff Grady Judd says the suspect turned to the deputies who were chasing him and showed a folding pocket knife while saying, “shoot me, shoot me.” The deputies said they noticed cuts on the man’s neck.

According to investigators, the man then ran away and ran through the Presidential Lane neighborhood and got into a shed. Deputies noticed the man trying to close the shed shortly before Sheriff Judd says he sprang out of the shed and jumped a fence and landed near a deputy.

That’s when authorities say the man displayed the knife a second time. Due to how close the suspect was, Sheriff Judd says one deputy fired his gun several times and hit the man.

The suspect, who the sheriff is not identifying right now, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Judd says investigators found meth, marijuana and K2 in the suspect’s car.