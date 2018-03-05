Man is pain-free after face tumor removal

KTVB/NBC News Published: Updated:
Lucas McCulley before and after his tumor removal.

BOISE, ID (KTVB) — A man who was once living with a rare and painful tumor on the right side of his face has now had a life-changing surgery.

Lucas McCulley’s tumor was removed during surgery in New York last October.

Today, McCulley, 22, says he’s completely pain-free. More than $115,000 was raised on a GoFundMe page for his surgery.

“It feels like I have got a new life, people that know me close say there’s a new shine to my personality and you can just tell a difference when I talk and am interacting. I’m happy feeling better and not in pain all the time,” said McCulley.

NBC News via KTVB

Doctor Gregory Levitin is the Director of Vascular Birthmarks and Malformations at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary at Mount Sinai. He says McCulley’s condition is not curable.

“This really was the most extreme case I have ever operated on. This is the type of condition he was born with and that he will have for the rest of his life. But the fortunate thing is that once you de-bulk or remove the majority of the tumor, there is just not that much left.”

Doctor Levitin says he’s confident the tumor won’t grow back, or at least the size it was before.

McCulley says he eventually wants to fulfill his dream of joining the military, but for now, he’s just trying to adjust to his new normal.

As for potential reconstructive surgery on McCulley’s eye, Dr. Levitin says there are more risks than potential benefits.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s