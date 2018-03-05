Hillsborough deputies seek help finding sex offender on the run

Carlos Mendoza is a registered sex offender.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing sex offender.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carlos Mendoza, 41, whose last known address was in Gibsonton.

Mendoza has an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to update his residential address within 48 hours of  change.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Carlos Mendoza and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked  to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile  application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You  must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

