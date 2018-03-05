Gator takes stroll around Flagler Beach strip mall

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – An alligator decided to take a little stroll around a strip mall in Flagler Beach on Monday.

Facebook user Denise Nichols-Gearhardt shot the video, taken from Junque in the Trunk on Moody Boulevard.

Nichols-Gearhardt says the store is expanding and as she was taking two customers to see the new space, she saw the reflection of the gator in the glass.

“I am a native Floridian and am not spooked by them, but I do know not to startle them and to get out of their way,” she said.

Nichols-Gearhardt said the customers got into their vehicle and she remained in the store.

She called the non-emergency number for Flagler Beach Police, but the gator walked the length of the sidewalk to go back to a retention pond on the other side of the mall.

