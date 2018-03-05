Former Trump aide says he’ll defy Mueller subpoena

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs the Capitol after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election and possible connection to the Trump campaign, in Washington, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Trump campaign aide says he will refuse to comply with a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Sam Nunberg says in an interview with MSNBC that he doesn’t believe he should have to hand over emails he exchanged with former colleagues including Roger Stone and ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

And he says he won’t appear before a grand jury.

Nunberg also said he got the impression from his interview with Mueller’s team that they had evidence implicating Trump. But he said he couldn’t say for sure.

Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and potential collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials.

Nunberg was an early Trump adviser, but they parted ways early in the campaign.

