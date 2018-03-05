Former Tampa Bay Rays team doctor will not be charged after woman alleges sexual abuse

Dr. Michael Reilly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A former doctor with the Tampa Bay Rays will not face charges after a woman posted a video to YouTube in January, claiming the doctor sexually abused her.

The victim alleges the abuse happened between 2008 and 2009.

The woman claims the abuse happened when she was 14 and worked in Dr. Reilly’s office.

According to an incident report with the St. Petersburg Police Department, the victim did want to press charge, but medical and employee records “indicate the simple battery and sexual battery occurred when [the victim] was an adult, therefore the statue of limitation has concluded and no charges will be filed.”

The case is closed.

The Rays let Reilly go after the video was posted to YouTube.

