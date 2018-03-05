Florida Senate votes to set 17 as minimum age to marry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Senate is backing off a complete ban on child marriage.

The Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that would set the minimum age to marry at 17.

The Senate passed a bill last month to prohibit the marriage of anyone under 18 under any circumstance, but the House carved out exceptions for 16- and 17-year-olds when there’s a pregnancy.

The bill no longer makes pregnancy an issue, but does require that anyone marrying a 17-year-old cannot be more than two years older. A minor would need parental consent.

Right now, children aged 16 and 17 can marry with the consent of both children’s parents. But if a pregnancy is involved, there is no minimum age for marriage as long as a judge approves the marriage license.

The bill now goes back to the House.

