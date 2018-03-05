Florida House votes for tax cuts and tax holidays

Published:
Members of the House of Representatives rise for prayer at the opening of a special session Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Legislators are meeting for a rare summer one-week special session, to redraw the boundary lines of two congressional districts ruled unconstitutional last month. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Floridians may get a 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday under a bill that has passed the Florida House.

The House on Monday voted 75-35 for the legislation (HB 7087) that also creates three storm preparation tax holidays later this year. If the bill becomes law, Floridians would be able to buy batteries, portable radios and generators tax-free.

The legislation also includes a slight decrease in the tax charged on commercial rent.

Many Democrats voted against the bill because it would create a new tax credit that could be used for the state’s main private school voucher program. Currently, Florida offers tax credits to companies that agree to donate money to the organization that offers scholarships to low-income families.

The Senate is working on a tax cut measure, but it has significant differences with the House bill.

