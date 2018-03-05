Florida House passes bill for first responder PTSD benefits

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida lawmakers have passed a bill extending workers’ compensation benefits for first responders to include treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously for the legislation (SB 376) on Monday. It now heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott for his signature. If signed, the law would take effect on Oct. 1.

Lawmakers have heard stories of firefighters and police officers who have taken their own lives or can no longer do their jobs because of repeated exposure to horrific deaths and tragedies, but they don’t have benefits that include treatment for PTSD.

Right now workers’ compensation benefits only cover physical injuries.

The bill was the top legislative priority of Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, who issued a statement thanking the legislature for its passage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s