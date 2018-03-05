Florida 10-year-old attempts to steal car from dealership

WESH Published:

(WESH) – Police in Holly Hill, Florida say a 10-year-old attempted to steal an SUV from a car dealership.

The boy was with his mother at an auto outlet Wednesday shopping for cars where he grabbed two sets of keys.

That same evening, he returned with another suspect. Surveillance video shows the two boys trying to unlock and start cars in the lot.

The staff had already realized the keys were missing and disable the cars.

Police believe a third suspect drove the boys to the auto outlet, but that the 10-year-old was the mastermind behind the plan.

“I think he needs some quick intervention or he’s going to have a very dim future,” said Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen K. Aldrich.

Local authorities confirmed the 10-year-old was already on probation for trying to steal another car last summer.

Click here to read more. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s