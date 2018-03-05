FHP looking for SUV suspected in random shooting of Broward woman’s car

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – Authorities are searching for the person who opened fire on a woman while she was driving on a highway in Broward County.

A woman says a driver in another car peppered her car with bullets. The attack was unprovoked.

“It could have killed me but it didn’t. God spared me,” said Rochelle Moraes.

Moraes was with her boyfriend and her 6-year-old stepson when someone in a maroon SUV drove up and began shooting at her car.

“I just know that I was driving and then I heard a shot and I just swerved and I hit them first then I just had to take control of the car. I didn’t cut nobody off. I don’t know why I would be targeted,” she said.

“I was the one driving. They almost got me so – but I’m still here.”

Moraes’ Kia collided with a red Mustang after the shooting. The maroon SUV sped off.

“We have a statewide bolo out on the vehicle. And there’s no other additional information that we do have. Like I said, everything is still under an investigation,” said Sgt. Edwin Johnson with the Florida Highway Patrol

No one was injured, but that 6-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“He was scared, just like any other 6-year-old. But he’s strong. He’s good. He’s OK,” said Moraes.

“A car is replaceable, people aren’t, so I’m good. You know what I’m saying? As long as everyone in the car is good that’s all that matters.”

The shooting caused authorities to shut down at least one lane for hours during the investigation.

