‘Dumb phone’ hopes to battle social media addiction & distractions

By Published:
Credit: Light Phone 2

(WFLA/WTNH) — The latest “dumb phone” model returns to the simple roots of an original cell phone.

With only the basic texting, phone call and alarm clock features, the Light Phone 2 is in high-demand for folks who want less at their fingertips.

Researchers have studied the effects of connectivity, as well as digital and social media addiction, which is the reason why this phone was released.

The phone has no distractions. With no apps or web browsing capabilities, the system hopes to help users stay focused on the present moment without the chaos of technology.

The crowd-funded project has the device costing $250 at the “early bird rate”.

Light Phone 2’s price tag drastically dropped from its original $400 value in an effort to appeal to more users.

Nearly 1,000 people have already ordered the phone, which is expected to be released in April 2019.

The original Light Phone was purchased by about 10,000 people back in 2015.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s