Did you know? Local libraries offer many services for free

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week is “Return Borrowed Books Week” and if you live in Hillsborough County and you have overdue books to return to the library, you are in luck. That’s because Hillsborough County public libraries have eliminated late fees since the beginning of January.

This is a big deal because Hillsborough County has close to 30 public libraries. Every year, more than four million people walk through the doors. They know that they can use their library card to check out more than five million items including books, magazines, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, tablets, laptops, learning pads, eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Since the invention of the internet, public libraries have had to reinvent themselves offering services like free bookable rooms for community groups like HOA’s, scouts, study groups and access to modern computers for its library card carrying members.

Last year, more than 300,000 people attended a free event at Hillsborough County Libraries, 450,000 used a meeting room, close to 700,000 signed onto a computer in the library and more than 3.5 million people signed into the county’s wireless network.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON