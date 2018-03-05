Crystal River Middle School student about teacher with white nationalist podcast: ‘She’s a racist’

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard
Dayanna Volitich

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla (WFLA) – Social studies teacher Dayanna Volitich is getting heat for social media posts, a blog and podcasts that portray her as a white nationalist.

“She been having some crazy thoughts lately,” said Trevon Smith.

The Crystal River Middle School student doesn’t like what he’s seen and heard about his former teacher.

“It bothers me a lot. Like, [she’s] a racist and look at my skin color. I’m black,” said Smith.

Volitich, using the name Tiana Dalichov, hosts a podcast that promotes alt-right viewpoints.

Here’s a sample of what she’s posted:

“So many other researchers have already looked into this and that’s just the way it is. There are races that have higher I.Q.’s than others,” she stated.

Another student at Crystal River Middle School told News Channel 8’s Peter Bernard he just watched some of the videos today.

“People already told me like, she, they didn’t like ’em or stuff like that. And how she was giving more love to other skin colors as us,” said Jeremiah Hernandez.

Other evidence includes posts to her Twitter account showing pictures of the former KKK Grand Wizard, and this post: “It isn’t supremacist or hateful to prefer your own people over others.”

Volitich denies being a racist, saying she doesn’t teach her beliefs in class and claims her posts are political satire and exaggeration.

This parent disagrees.

“They were talking about segregation in a civil rights type of capacity and the teacher somewhat eluded segregation might possibly be okay in her opinion,” said Meredyth Bleakly.

Trevon Smith said he had bad feelings about Volitich.

“I knew something but like, I thought it wasn’t true but I know it’s true now because I heard the things she’s been saying on social media,” he said.

The Citrus County School Board is investigating and nobody is talking about their next move.

