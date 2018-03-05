Animals stolen from Florida wildlife sanctuary

Published: Updated:

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say dozens of animals have been stolen from a Miami wildlife sanctuary.

WSVN reports seven lemurs, five marmosets, four monkeys, seven birds and 13 tortoises were taken from We Care Wildlife Sanctuary near Miami between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Volunteer Cindy Robert said some of the animals are in need of medication and because of that may die. She said a fake Craigslist post recently said the sanctuary was going out of business and advertised free exotic animals. The ad told people to take what they wanted.

Robert is asking people to “bring the animals back” so they can be properly cared for.

Authorities say the owner of the sanctuary recently moved and did not have surveillance cameras installed.

