Over 100 Tarpon Springs students miss school after threat found on bathroom wall

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8th-grade student in Tarpon Springs was arrested after police say she admitted to writing a threat at her school.

The threat was found Friday on the wall of a girl’s bathroom at Tarpon Springs Middle School. Police say the threat said, “I’m coming for this school on 3-5-18 be ready!”

School officials then notified parents by phone about the incident.

Due to fear of the threat, police say more than 100 students were absent from the school on Monday. The police department also increased presence at the school.

During the investigation, police say an 8th-grade girl admitted to a faculty member and a school resource officer that she wrote the threat. She told authorities her motive was school and domestic pressures.

The student is charged with written threats to do bodily harm/injury. She was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

