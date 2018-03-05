WATCH: Cops say 10-year-old Volusia Co. boy tried to steal SUV

WESH Published: Updated:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A 10-year-old Volusia County boy with a criminal history of grand theft auto was caught again attempting to steal a vehicle from a dealership, authorities said.

Police shared a surveillance video from a car lot in the city of Holly Hill, which is near Daytona Beach.

They said a 10-year-old was captured on video without a shirt on and using a stolen key fob to unlock a Black Saturn SUV.

An unidentified older male with the 10-year-old did the same thing with a gray Mitsubishi SUV.

On Wednesday afternoon, the child accompanied his mother to Dean’s Auto Outlet where she was looking to buy a car, police said.

While filling out paperwork inside, police said the child was running around the lot outside, unsupervised.

Staff noticed keys with attached fobs missing from two vehicles after they left. Police said the same night, the boy returned with others and tried to steal the cars.

Unbeknownst to them, staff had disabled the vehicles after realizing the keys had been stolen.

WESH 2 was at the boy’s home last summer when police in Daytona Beach arrested him. That time, they said he was seen in a video driving a stolen vehicle off a different car lot.

At the time, it was the boy’s fourth arrest.

The 10-year-old was still on probation when he was arrested again in Holly Hill.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s