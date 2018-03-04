WATCH: Wind nearly topples tractor-trailer on NY bridge

NYACK, N.Y. (WFLA) — A strong nor’easter storm wreaked havoc along the east coast this weekend, bringing high winds, heavy rain and snow to the northeast states.

Just north of New York City, strong winds ripped across the Marcio Cuomo Bridge that spans the Hudson River and nearly toppled over a tractor-trailer.

Video captured by another driver on the bridge shows the winds picking up all four wheels on the right side of the truck and nearly blowing it over onto nearby cars. Thankfully it stayed upright, but two others tractors on the bridge did end up rolling over.

After the three big-rig incidents, New York State Police banned all tractor-trailers, buses and motorcycles from driving on the bridge.

