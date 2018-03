HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Both directions of U.S. 301 are closed near Saffold Road due to a serious accident, officials said Sunday night.

Multiple agencies are at the scene to assist with traffic near the incident.

They’re advising motorists to seek alternate routes until further notice.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –