Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me’ mixed reviews from Oscars stage

By Published: Updated:
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Gael Garcia Bernal (R) performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Lyrical performances are a huge part of the 2018 awards season and the Sunday night Oscars was no different.

Mary J. Blige gave an incredible performance at the Academy Awards of the nominated Mudbound song, “Mighty River.”

The 47-year-old is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her acting performance in the hit film.

She became the first person to ever be nominated for Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year.

But fans on Twitter weren’t as impressed with the rendition of “Remember Me” from a competing film nomination.

Gael Garcia Bernal belted it out Sunday night and some viewers thought the song sounded, well, different.

Even so, other fans couldn’t get enough.

And whether you loved it, or hated it, Twitter uses agreed: it would be a travesty if fan-favorite film “Coco” went home empty-handed.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s