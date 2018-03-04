Runners take over Sunshine Skyway for 10K race

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of runners took off for the inaugural Skyway 10K across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Sunday morning.

All northbound traffic on the Skyway is shut down until 10 a.m. to allow the 7,000 runners to get across the bridge.

Sunday’s run begins just after 6 a.m. at an area just south of the bridge on I-275. The race ends at the rest area on the north side of the bridge. The distance is a total of 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles.

News Channel 8 found out that 97 percent of the runners are from Florida. Our crew at the scene did find one person from Colorado.

The last race on the Sunshine Skyway happened in 1987, but runners did not go over the bridge.

All proceeds from Sunday’s race will go toward the Armed Forces Families Foundation to help military families.

