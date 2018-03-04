Police investigate boardwalk fire at Venice park

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a boardwalk and picnic tables at a park in Venice went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Venice firefighters were called to Service Club Park on Harbor Drive South around 3:30 a.m. and found the boardwalk fire, as well as a quarter-acre brush fire.

According to city officials, the boardwalk and picnic tables were lit on fire and engulfed in flames. Fire officials say there is no electrical source in the area, so the fire was either accidentally or intentionally set.

The flames were finally put out just after 5 a.m.

Police are at the scene investigating. There is no walkway access to the beach at the park right now.