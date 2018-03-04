Police investigate boardwalk fire at Venice park

By Published:
Source: Venice Fire Department

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a boardwalk and picnic tables at a park in Venice went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Venice firefighters were called to Service Club Park on Harbor Drive South around 3:30 a.m. and found the boardwalk fire, as well as a quarter-acre brush fire.

According to city officials, the boardwalk and picnic tables were lit on fire and engulfed in flames. Fire officials say there is no electrical source in the area, so the fire was either accidentally or intentionally set.

The flames were finally put out just after 5 a.m.

Police are at the scene investigating. There is no walkway access to the beach at the park right now.

Service Club Park before the fire. (Source: Sarasota County)

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s