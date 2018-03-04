Pinellas deputies arrest man accused of pushing woman out of moving car in Polk Co.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was wanted for pushing a woman out of a car in Polk County has been arrested.

The suspect, 26-year-old Remond Brown II of St. Petersburg, was taken into custody Saturday night by Pinellas County deputies.

The incident started around 10 p.m. in St. Petersburg when deputies tried to pull Brown over in a 2015 Kia Optima for not stopping at a stop sign near 18th Avenue South and 28th Street South. They say he initially slowed down when the deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens, but then sped away. Deputies did not chase him.

The sheriff’s office flight unit then began monitoring the Kia from above and watched the driver get onto I-275 north then exit west on 54th Avenue north. They say the car then turned around to head east on 54th Avenue North then turned south on 16th Street North.

According to deputies, Brown ran a red light on 16th Street North at the intersection of 9th Avenue North. After running the light, deputies say he tried to turn onto 9th Avenue and crashed into a 2018 Infinity FX35. The 31-year-old driver of the Infinity was not injured.

Brown got out of the Kia after the crash and started to run away, but was quickly caught by deputies. A passenger from inside the Kia ran and was not found.

Brown was wanted in Polk County for attempted murder and domestic battery after deputies say he pushed a woman out of a moving car on Highway 60 East in Lake Wales last month.

Deputies took Brown to the Pinellas County Jail. He is facing several charges including attempted murder, grand theft auto and fleeing to elude.