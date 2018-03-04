PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars

By Published:
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Jennifer Lawerence in the audience during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Everyone’s favorite gal pal isn’t known for being the most graceful.

But JLaw proved us all wrong at the 2018 Oscars when she mastered the art of multi-tasking.

While holding her chilled glass of white wine, the “Red Sparrow” actress gracefully climbed over multiple rows of seats at the Dolby Theater – without a single spill.

The 27-year-old managed to stand tall this year, after famously slipping on stage in 2013 when she won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Jennifer Lawrence tripped on the red carpet a year later, coining her as Hollywood’s clumsiest celebrity.

Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars

OTHER MEMORABLE OSCAR MOMENTS – 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s