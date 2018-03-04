PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars

(WFLA) — Everyone’s favorite gal pal isn’t known for being the most graceful.

But JLaw proved us all wrong at the 2018 Oscars when she mastered the art of multi-tasking.

While holding her chilled glass of white wine, the “Red Sparrow” actress gracefully climbed over multiple rows of seats at the Dolby Theater – without a single spill.

The 27-year-old managed to stand tall this year, after famously slipping on stage in 2013 when she won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Jennifer Lawrence tripped on the red carpet a year later, coining her as Hollywood’s clumsiest celebrity.

Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars

