PHOTO: Young girl stands awestruck in front of Michelle Obama portrait

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A photo of a young girl standing in front of a portrait of Michelle Obama went viral this week.

The picture, taken at the National Portrait Gallery, shows 2-year-old Parker Curry staring in awe of the towering portrait of the former first lady. A visitor from North Carolina snapped the picture inside the gallery and posted it to his Facebook page.

Parker’s mother said her daughter was so amazed, she couldn’t even get the 2-year-old to turn around for a picture.

“She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated,” Jessica Curry told CNN.

Curry also told them her daughter believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and says Parker wants to be a queen as well.

The portrait seen in the photo was painted by Amy Sherald. It was unveiled last month along with a portrait of former President Barack Obama.

Sherald posted another photo of the toddler standing in front of the portrait on her Instagram account and said the picture made her think back to her first field trip to a museum.