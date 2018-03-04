PHOTO: Young girl stands awestruck in front of Michelle Obama portrait

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — A photo of a young girl standing in front of a portrait of Michelle Obama went viral this week.
The picture, taken at the National Portrait Gallery, shows 2-year-old Parker Curry staring in awe of the towering portrait of the former first lady. A visitor from North Carolina snapped the picture inside the gallery and posted it to his Facebook page.
Parker’s mother said her daughter was so amazed, she couldn’t even get the 2-year-old to turn around for a picture.
“She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated,” Jessica Curry told CNN.
Curry also told them her daughter believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and says Parker wants to be a queen as well.
The portrait seen in the photo was painted by Amy Sherald. It was unveiled last month along with a portrait of former President Barack Obama.
Sherald posted another photo of the toddler standing in front of the portrait on her Instagram account and said the picture made her think back to her first field trip to a museum.
Feeling all the feels. 😭 When I look at this picture I think back to my first field trip in elementary school to a museum. I had only seen paintings in encyclopedias up to that point in my life. There was a show up of work by painter @thebobartlett whose work still inspires me to this day. There was a painting of a black man standing in front of a house. I don't remember a lot about my childhood, but I do have a few emotional memories etched into my mind forever and seeing that painting of a man that looked like he could be my father stopped me dead in my tracks. This was my first time seeing real paintings that weren't in a book and also weren't painted in another century. I didn't realize that none of them had me in them until I saw that painting of Bo's. I knew I wanted to be an artist already, but seeing that painting made me realize that I could. What dreams may come? #representationmatters