Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Allison Janney accepts Best Supporting Actress for 'I, Tonya' onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(AP) – A partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman,” Chile.

Production Design: “The Shape of Water.”

Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk.”

Sound Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus.”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk.”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour.”

Animated Short Film: “Dear Basketball.”

Animated Feature Film: “Coco.”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049.”

Costume Design: Mark Bridges, “Phantom Thread.”

