Missing 6 months: Police continue search for answers on Sarasota teen’s disappearance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday marks six months since a teenager from Sarasota disappeared without a trace.

Jabez Spann went missing on Sep. 4, 2017. He was 14 at the time, but turned 15 in December and was not home to celebrate.

Spann was last seen at a family barbecue on Labor Day, about a week before Hurricane Irma hit. His family has been without answers since then.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are not giving up their search. The department posted a tweet Sunday to mark the sixth month of his disappearance. They said they are actively partnering with the FBI of Tampa and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on the case.

The three agencies are offering a $50,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

In December, police told News Channel 8 they’ve received leads but nothing solid.

An affidavit released in November indicates Spann may have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs on Aug. 28, about a week before he went missing. The teen’s family members believe someone associated with that crime did something to him.

Anyone with information about Spann is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.