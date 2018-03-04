Grand jury sides with police in teen’s beating

TROY, Ala. (AP) – A prosecutor says police in a south Alabama town were justified in repeatedly hitting a teenager and won’t be charged in his beating.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says the 17-year-old attempted to pull away from Troy police during the confrontation Dec. 23 and one of four officers at the scene punched him several times.

The incident gained widespread attention after the youth’s mother shared a photo of his battered face on social media.

But Jackson said Friday grand jurors determined the officers were justified in their actions and the police won’t be charged.

An attorney representing the teen’s family didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Jackson says officers were investigating possible business burglaries when they stopped the teen. He now faces charges in juvenile court.

