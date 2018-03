TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One Blood and Walmart are teaming up to help give the gift of life.

Walmart is hosting a number of blood drives outside their stores at several Bay area locations.

All donors will receive a free $10 Walmart gift along with a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count and a cholestrol screening.

For locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/walmart or call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

