Fresh from the ice, Olympians take on Hollywood at 2018 Oscars

(WFLA) — Fan-favorite Olympians dazzled all of Hollywood Sunday night at the Academy Awards.
Sources said Olympic alpine skier Lindsay Vonn was spotted at the bar looking absolutely ravishing in all black.
Shortly behind the snow shredding lady was fellow Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.
The stars of the 2018 figure skating world in Peyong Chang nailed the red carpet and truly turned up the heat.
Rippon, who recently helped Team USA’s figure skating team win a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, walked the red carpet in a bondage-themed outfit.
With Nagasu playfully on his arm, the two slowly make their way down the carpet and paused to fix their outfits.
A person reportedly complimented Rippon for his adventurous look. He responded saying, “Thank you, just something subtle.”
Check out photos of the three epic Olympians at the 2018 Oscars below.
