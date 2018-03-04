Citrus Co. teacher removed from class for hosting radical podcast

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County teacher is denying a report that she is a racist who spread extreme viewpoints to her students.

An article from the Huffington Post claims Dayanna Volitich, a social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School, has a podcast and Twitter account under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov”.

As “Dalichov,” Volitich has said “All Muslims need to be removed from the earth” and ” It isn’t supremacist or hateful to prefer your own people over others”

An attorney for Volitich released a statement Sunday night confirming that she is the person behind the “Tiana Dalichov” persona, but claims it’s just an act:

None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum. While operating under the Russian pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov” on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests. The views “Tiana Dalichov” espouses do not pervade my professional career. As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast.”

On Sunday, the school district also released a statement:

On Friday, March 2, 2018 the Citrus County School District was made aware of a concerning podcast by a Huffington Post reporter. The reporter indicated they believed one of the persons participating in the podcast was a teacher at Crystal River Middle School. The Human Resources department was notified and an investigation was initiated immediately. The teacher has been removed from the classroom and the investigation is ongoing. Pursuant to Florida Statute an open investigation and materials related to it are exempt from public record and cannot be discussed until the investigation is complete.”

News Channel 8 tried multiple times to contact Volitich, but she is now referring all questions to her attorney.

