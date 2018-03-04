Celebrities arrive at Tampa Theatre’s Hollywood Awards Night Oscar party

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lights, camera, action! The red carpet is all rolled out for the celebrity guests expected at the Tampa Theatre for Hollywood Awards Night.

Let the glamour of Hollywood inspire you as you get all dolled up and ready to strut your stuff down the red carpet.

Complete with a limo ride around the block from Skyline Limousines, superstar guests (a.k.a. YOU!) will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi and rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross showed us the full experience on Facebook Live Sunday night. Check it out!

You can pose for a picture with a living award “statue” and chat with “Roan Jivers” about who they’re wearing and what they love so much about the Academy Awards.

Through the theater doors, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, hair and makeup touch-ups with stylists from Paul Mitchell the School, the Oscar Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen, and a cash bar.

The annual event on Franklin Street begins at 6 p.m. under the historic marquee.

