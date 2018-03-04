Celebrities arrive at Tampa Theatre’s Hollywood Awards Night Oscar party

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Tampa Theatre

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lights, camera, action! The red carpet is all rolled out for the celebrity guests expected at the Tampa Theatre for Hollywood Awards Night.

Let the glamour of Hollywood inspire you as you get all dolled up and ready to strut your stuff down the red carpet.

Complete with a limo ride around the block from Skyline Limousines, superstar guests (a.k.a. YOU!) will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi and rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross showed us the full experience on Facebook Live Sunday night. Check it out!

You can pose for a picture with a living award “statue” and chat with “Roan Jivers” about who they’re wearing and what they love so much about the Academy Awards.

Through the theater doors, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, hair and makeup touch-ups with stylists from Paul Mitchell the School, the Oscar Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen, and a cash bar.

The annual event on Franklin Street begins at 6 p.m. under the historic marquee.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s