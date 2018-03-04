Brush fire sends smoke across U.S. 19 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fast-moving brush fire sent clouds of smoke across U.S. 19 in New Port Richey on Sunday.

Officials said a dark column of smoke could be seen in the area of Beacon Woods Drive and U.S. 19.

Around 3:50 p.m., the Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 90 minutes.

It was later determined the fire had been sparked by an out-of-control campfire at a vagrant camp.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident.

