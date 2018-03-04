‘Belle of the Ball’ project to hand out free prom dresses in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – With prom season just around the corner, a charity in Clearwater is making sure all girls feel beautiful on their special night.

On Saturday, March 10 and three other Saturdays this spring, Belle of the Ball, a nonprofit organization, is giving away free prom dresses to low-income high school girls.

Over 3,000 dresses will be available for girls attending their prom, homecoming and military ball and other high school dances. No referral letter is necessary and no appointment is needed. The organization is accepting donations of $1 to $5, but donations are not required.

The Belle of the Ball boutique is located at 1210 Holt Avenue in Clearwater. The boutique is open to the public for prom and homecoming dress shopping on Saturday, March 10, March 24, April 7, April 21 and four other days in the fall.

Dress donations can also be made at the site at the times listed above.

For more information, visit http://www.belleoftheballproject.com.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –