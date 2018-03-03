UCF frat suspended after LeBron James white powder stunt

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a University of Central Florida fraternity has been suspended after a pledge threw white power in a classroom as part of a LeBron James-themed stunt.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Business Administration I building was evacuated for more than an hour Wednesday morning as police and hazmat crews investigated.

School officials say two Sigma Pi fraternity pledges entered a classroom. One pledge, wearing a Miami Heat jersey, threw powered baby formula into the air and yelled that he was taking his talents to South Beach, while the other pledge recorded video.

James sometimes throws chalk in the air as part of his pre-game ritual. The four-time NBA MVP famously said that he was taking his talents to South Beach when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in 2010. He returned to Cleveland in 2014.