Today in history: ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ becomes the national anthem

(WFLA) – On March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a bill declaring “The Star-Spangled Banner” the official national anthem of the United States.

In honor of the special anniversary, here are some well-known and little-known facts about our national song:

The song was written in 1814 by Francis Scott Key while he was detained on a British ship in Baltimore.

It was originally called “The Defense of Fort McHenry,” but Key eventually changed the name to better honor the flag and the United States

The U.S. Navy and President Woodrow Wilson started using the anthem for official ceremonies in 1889 and in 1916 respectively. And in 1929, Rep. John Linthicum (D-Md.) introduced a bill that would make the song a national anthem.

The anthem has been translated into several other languages including Spanish, Polish, French, Italian, Hebrew, Yiddish, Latin and Native Hawaiian. It was translated into German during the Civil War in an effort to recruit German soldiers to the Union Army.

In 1861, poet Oliver Wendell Homes added a fifth stanza advocating the emancipation of enslaved people—“the millions unchain’d .” The verse is in reference to Key’s use of the phrase, “the land of the free.” Key was a slave owner and during the Civil War, members of the Confederacy wanted to claim his anthem.

unchain’d “The Star-Spangled Banner” first became a tradition at sporting events in 1862 when it was performed at a baseball game in 1862. The anthem was later performed at the first World Series in 1903 in Boston.

Jimi Hendrix played his own rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the pivotal 1969 Woodstock Festival to highlight the contradictions of American democracy during the Vietnam War. The performance was considered a defining moment of the era.

