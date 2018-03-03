Rick Ross fans asked to pray for rapper after he is reportedly hospitalized in Florida

By Published:
FILE- In this Aug. 28, 2015 file photo, Rick Ross attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated rapper is set to release his eighth album, Black Market, on Dec. 4, but his life is busy with more than just music. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Missy Elliot and other stars are sending prayers to rapper Rick Ross after he was reportedly hospitalized in Florida.

Multiple outlets are reporting the 42-year-old musician and entrepreneur was found “unresponsive” in his Miami home on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, Ross’ family and friends are denying reports the rapper is on life support.

Fat Trel, a rapper who is signed to Ross’s label said in a post on Instagram: “JUS TALKED 2 MY BIG HOMIE… HE GOOD… HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON “LIFE SUPPORT” … HE GOOD.”

Several other stars took to social media to urge fans to pray for Ross.

“Let’s all pray for Rick Ross,” tweeted Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Snoop Dogg said he was praying for “my guy Rick Ross” and added: “Hope you pull thru my brotha.”

“Everyone pray for my buddy RickRoss to get well soon!” rapper Gucci Mane wrote.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON – 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s