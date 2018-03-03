Rick Ross fans asked to pray for rapper after he is reportedly hospitalized in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Missy Elliot and other stars are sending prayers to rapper Rick Ross after he was reportedly hospitalized in Florida.

Multiple outlets are reporting the 42-year-old musician and entrepreneur was found “unresponsive” in his Miami home on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, Ross’ family and friends are denying reports the rapper is on life support.

Fat Trel, a rapper who is signed to Ross’s label said in a post on Instagram: “JUS TALKED 2 MY BIG HOMIE… HE GOOD… HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON “LIFE SUPPORT” … HE GOOD.”

Several other stars took to social media to urge fans to pray for Ross.

I BELIEVE in the Power of Prayer Sending Prayers up for Rick Ross🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 2, 2018

“Let’s all pray for Rick Ross,” tweeted Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Snoop Dogg said he was praying for “my guy Rick Ross” and added: “Hope you pull thru my brotha.”

Sending love and prayers up for Rick Ross and his family. Stay encouraged stay strong — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 3, 2018

“Everyone pray for my buddy RickRoss to get well soon!” rapper Gucci Mane wrote.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –