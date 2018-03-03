Heavy rain turns hiking path into underwater paradise for snorkelers

JARDIM, Brazil (WFLA/NBC) – Flooding in a Brazilian nature reserve has turned a hiking trail into an underwater paradise for snorkelers.

Heavy rain flooded the reserve and completely submerged the path. The water level of the river that crosses the private reserve rose by ten feet during the rains.

The reserve is located on a farm in Jardim, a rural city in southern Brazil.

Experts say the water is crystal clear because the water basin is preserved by naturally occurring chemicals in the reserve.