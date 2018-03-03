Florida Senate holds Saturday session on school safety bill

By Published:
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors arrive at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018. Students who survived the Florida school shooting that killed more than a dozen students and faculty and injured others have created the Never Again movement to channel their anger and frustration. The students are in town to lobby the Florida legislature after the shooting by a former student that left 17 dead at their school. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – In a rare move, the Florida Senate is going into session on a Saturday in order to move along a bill addressing school safety and gun regulations in the aftermath of the Parkland school shootings.

The Senate will take up the wide-ranging bill for member questions before getting ready for a final vote on Monday.

The annual 60-day session ends Friday, and the Legislature wants to pass a bill responding to the rampage that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Lawmakers are considering raising the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, creating a waiting period for rifle sales, creating new mental health programs for schools and allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools if they receive law enforcement training and the program is approved by local school districts.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s