Deputies: Teens stole truck in Lakeland, gave it to ‘random crackhead’

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing a pickup truck in Polk County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 16-year-old boys stole the truck from Long Leaf Circle in Lakeland last weekend.

Deputies say the mother of one of the boys contacted the sheriff’s office when she suspected her son was involved in the theft. When deputies questioned the teen, he told them he and his friend were in a giant field high on drugs when they found a truck they wanted to steal.

The teen told deputies they stole the pickup but eventually gave it to a “random crackhead.”

When investigators questioned the second teen about the theft, they say he initially denied it but allowed them to search his phone. During the search, deputies found a picture of the teen standing in front of a pickup truck just like the one that was stolen. They also found a video of the two teens inside the truck and say one of them could be heard talking about stealing it.

Both teens were charged with grand theft motor vehicle and burglary of a conveyance. The second teen was also charged with resisting and tampering with a witness because deputies say he threatened his friend about cooperating.

Deputies say they are still searching for the truck and the “random crackhead.”