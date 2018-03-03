Deputies investigating body found at Pasco County landfill

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in Hudson Saturday morning.

According to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, the body was found on the property of Coastal Landfill on Houston Avenue around 10 a.m.

Investigators tell us it appears the man was involved in a work-related accident involving some machinery at the worksite. They say the circumstances of his death do not appear suspicious.

The sheriff’s office and OSHA are at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

