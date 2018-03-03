David Ogden Stiers, Major Winchester on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies at 75

David Ogden Stiers at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 54th Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards at ATAS' Leonard Goldenson Theatre in No. Hollywood, Ca. Saturday, June 29, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

(WFLA) – David Ogden Stiers, the actor best known for playing Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in “M*A*S*H*” has died, OregonLive reports.

Stiers died peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon following a battle with bladder cancer, his agent told the newspaper.

Stiers joined the iconic military sitcom M*A*S*H in 1977 to assume the role of Major Charles Emerson Winchester III, an arrogant and talented surgeon who was introduced in teh show’s sixth season as a replacement for Frank Burns. Stiers earned two Emmy nominations for the role in 1981 and 1982. He went on to voice Cogsworth in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Jumba in Lilo & Stitch. He also appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Charlie’s Angels and Kojak.

In 2009, Stiers revealed publicly that he was gay and no longer afraid to hide it, saying in an interview he was “Very proud to be so.” The actor told ABC News he had hidden his sexuality in fear of hurting his career.

He was 75.

