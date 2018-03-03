Citrus Co. public school teacher outed as host of white nationalist podcast, report claims

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County teacher may be the voice of a white nationalist blog and podcast, the Huffington Post reported.

The report accuses Dayanna Volitich, a 25-year-old social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School of espousing her white nationalist views on social media, on her podcast and on her blog aptly titled “Unapologetic.”

Under the alias, “Tiana Dalichov,” the teacher has done everything from suggesting Muslims be eradicated from the earth to bragging about teaching her views in school to supporting tweets about white supremacists, including David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, Arthur Jones, and Patrick Casey.

The report mentions how the teacher once gushed about anti-Semitic author Kevin MacDonald, and has said the “JQ is incredibly complex.” JQ stands for the “Jewish Question,” an anti-Semitic belief that Jewish people control the world’s banks, media corporations and governments.

Volitich also took to Twitter to say that institutional racism and white privilege were ‘bull****’ concept and tweeted, “It isn’t supremacist or hateful to prefer you own people over others.”

“Her most recent podcast on Feb. 26, a guest railed against diversity in schools, dismissing the idea that ‘a kid from Nigeria and a kid who came from Sweden are supposed to learn exactly the same and have the ‘same IQ.’ Volitich enthusiastically agreed with the guest, and went on to argue that ‘science’ has proven that certain races are smarter than others,” the report claims.

Volitich talks openly about being a public school teacher but has not revealed where she works. She said when students ask her questions about current events, she responds with unbiased “facts.”

“But as ‘Tiana Dalichov,’ Volitich has suggested ‘facts’ such as that terrorism will continue unless Muslims are eradicated ‘from the face of the Earth,’” the report reads.

According to the Huffington Post, Volitich’s photo appears on the Crystal River Middle School website and her photos on social media appear to feature the same person. The names “Tiana Dalichov” and “Dayanna Volitich” share all but two of the same letters and the same number of syllables.

After inquiries were made about Volitich’s alleged white nationalist ties, ”’Tiana Dalichov’ tweeted that she ‘might disappear for a while’ and then set her account to private. She also scrubbed the website for her podcast.”

News Channel 8 is looking further into the matter. We have reached out to the school and will have updates on this developing story soon.

