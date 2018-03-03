Service held for slain Pasco teen as search for killer continues

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County mom is still seeking justice for her 14-year-old son Christian Robinson, who was shot in the head on Valentine’s Day. Christian died three days later.

As authorities search for Christian’s killer, family and friends gathered to mourn the slain teen.

Tears, turmoil and testimony filled the Salvation Army Community Center on Saturday as hundreds came to remember Robinson.

Christian was known for his kind personality and his ability to brighten up a room.

“Just looking for ways without being asked, to make someone else’s day a little bit easier, a little bit brighter,” said one of Christian’s teachers.

“In his promotion to glory he did more good than any of us can hope to do,” said another community member.

Service held for slain Pasco teen View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Jarell Watt, Robinson’s best friend wrote a rap song in the teen’s memory. One of the lines to his songs is “I’m going to see you again another day. I can’t believe they came and took you away.” Christian was often called ‘Little Chris’ and friends and family said the teenager loved to rap.

“It was hard. It was hard not to cry. But I felt like I stayed strong in the right situation for a lot of people,” said Watt.

Watt says he’s staying strong for Robinson’s mother, Tanya who is still in shock after the death of her son.

“I just want him to show up and like he was a jokester and I want him to be like come on mom, let’s go home, just like take me out of this nightmare,” said Tanya Robinson. “I don’t know how he is just walking around, hiding in plain sight. Like he was a baby, a child, he just started puberty. He had such big dreams for himself.”

It’s a living nightmare for any parent. But more of a nightmare because her son’s killer is still out there. Tanya says she won’t stop fighting until she gets justice.

“When that day comes, because it will come, I just don’t know yet what I would say,” said Robinson.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –