Service held for slain Pasco teen as search for killer continues

By Published: Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County mom is still seeking justice for her 14-year-old son Christian Robinson, who was shot in the head on Valentine’s Day. Christian died three days later.

As authorities search for Christian’s killer, family and friends gathered to mourn the slain teen.

Tears, turmoil and testimony filled the Salvation Army Community Center on Saturday as hundreds came to remember Robinson.

Christian was known for his kind personality and his ability to brighten up a room.

“Just looking for ways without being asked, to make someone else’s day a little bit easier, a little bit brighter,” said one of Christian’s teachers.

“In his promotion to glory he did more good than any of us can hope to do,” said another community member.

Service held for slain Pasco teen

Jarell Watt, Robinson’s best friend wrote a rap song in the teen’s memory. One of the lines to his songs is “I’m going to see you again another day. I can’t believe they came and took you away.” Christian was often called ‘Little Chris’ and friends and family said the teenager loved to rap.

“It was hard. It was hard not to cry. But I felt like I stayed strong in the right situation for a lot of people,” said Watt.

RELATED: Pasco teen shooting victim saves 5 lives with donated organs, mother says

RELATED: 14-year-old victim of Port Richey shooting dies from injuries, search for shooter continues

RELATED: Pasco mother desperate for answers, school honors son after shooting death

RELATED: Pasco school mourns loss of teenage student killed after drive-by shooting

Watt says he’s staying strong for Robinson’s mother, Tanya who is still in shock after the death of her son.

“I just want him to show up and like he was a jokester and I want him to be like come on mom, let’s go home, just like take me out of this nightmare,” said Tanya Robinson. “I don’t know how he is just walking around, hiding in plain sight. Like he was a baby, a child, he just started puberty. He had such big dreams for himself.”

Pasco authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect.

It’s a living nightmare for any parent. But more of a nightmare because her son’s killer is still out there. Tanya says she won’t stop fighting until she gets justice.

“When that day comes, because it will come, I just don’t know yet what I would say,” said Robinson.

Follow Jana Jones on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON – 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s